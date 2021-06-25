BIFF film review: ‘After Antarctica’ toggles between philosophical, terrifying

"Where rivers wandered, life could flourish… They have shaped us as a species." Dogwoof has unveiled the first official trailer for another stunning new documentary film titled River, a follow-up to the doc feature Mountain made by filmmaker Jennifer Peedom a few years ago. River is a cinematic and musical odyssey that explores the remarkable relationship between humans and rivers. Featuring text by Robert Macfarlane, with music by Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO), and featuring music by Jonny Greenwood and Radiohead. With narration by Willem Dafoe. Peedom is one of my favorite doc directors, she creates mesmerizing works of cinematic art that celebrate the majestic and incomparable beauty of this planet we live on. Rivers have indeed played an important part in human civilization since the beginning, and I'm looking forward to watching them explore this in-depth in the film. I adore this kind of filmmaking.