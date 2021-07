This is not the sprint field that we expected to see challenging at the Tour de France this year. Just before the Tour started, the riders that were predicted to be up there on flat stages were Sam Bennett, Caleb Ewan and Arnaud Démare, three riders who have proved themselves as the fastest in the world over the past couple of years. They dominated at the Giro d’Italia and the Tour in 2020, and it was thought it would be exactly the same this year.