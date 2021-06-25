Ericka Coulter Named Warner Bros. New SVP of A&R

Ericka Coulter has been named Warner Records’ new Senior Vice President of A&R.

In her previous role, Coulter served as vice president of A&R at Epic Records. During her tenure, she oversaw acts such as Maybach Records chief Rick Ross, west coast singer Giveon, and Cali crooner, Lonr.

“I’m a huge fan of Warner’s artist-centric approach and team,” said Coulter said in a statement.

“I’m all about doing everything I can to bring out the best in every artist I work with – from helping them create, to finding every possible avenue of exposure and connection to move their careers forward. As a part of the culture, my main purpose has always been to get in this business and not only effect change, but to be a part of building new legacies. I want to thank Aaron and Tom for this amazing new opportunity.”

Coulter has been in the industry for more than two decades. Since launching her career in 2008, she has worked her magic with some of the biggest names in the music industry including, rapper 21 Savage, r&b singer Keyshia Cole and Jidenna, just to name a few.

Of course, Warner Bros. is excited about its newest appointment.

“Ericka is an extraordinary champion of new talent,” said label Co-Chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck Bay-Schuck, who Coulter will report directly to.

“She’s not only a great A&R exec, with a gift for discovering and nurturing amazing performers, but she’s taken her passion to the next level by creating a fantastic environment where artists can find the people and resources to develop long-term careers. Ericka has incredible drive and insight into what makes a hit record and what it takes to make an artist a star. Tom and I are very happy to welcome her into the Warner family.”