Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ericka Coulter Named Warner Bros. New SVP of A&R

By Shine My Crown Staff
Posted by 
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGdbq_0afDIThW00

Ericka Coulter has been named Warner Records’ new Senior Vice President of A&R.

In her previous role, Coulter served as vice president of A&R at Epic Records. During her tenure, she oversaw acts such as Maybach Records chief Rick Ross, west coast singer Giveon, and Cali crooner, Lonr.

“I’m a huge fan of Warner’s artist-centric approach and team,” said Coulter said in a statement.

“I’m all about doing everything I can to bring out the best in every artist I work with – from helping them create, to finding every possible avenue of exposure and connection to move their careers forward. As a part of the culture, my main purpose has always been to get in this business and not only effect change, but to be a part of building new legacies. I want to thank Aaron and Tom for this amazing new opportunity.”

Coulter has been in the industry for more than two decades. Since launching her career in 2008, she has worked her magic with some of the biggest names in the music industry including, rapper 21 Savage, r&b singer Keyshia Cole and Jidenna, just to name a few.

Of course, Warner Bros. is excited about its newest appointment.

“Ericka is an extraordinary champion of new talent,” said label Co-Chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck Bay-Schuck, who Coulter will report directly to.

“She’s not only a great A&R exec, with a gift for discovering and nurturing amazing performers, but she’s taken her passion to the next level by creating a fantastic environment where artists can find the people and resources to develop long-term careers. Ericka has incredible drive and insight into what makes a hit record and what it takes to make an artist a star. Tom and I are very happy to welcome her into the Warner family.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

2K+
Followers
197
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Jidenna
Person
Keyshia Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A R#Svp#A R#Warner Records#Epic Records#Maybach Records#Cali#Bay Schuck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Instagram
Related
Businesspushsquare.com

Warner Bros Allegedly Looking to Offload NetherRealm, TT Games

Warner Bros plans to sell NetherRealm Studios and TT Games, according to documentation seen by Windows Central scribe Jez Corden. Speaking as part of a podcast, the reporter noted that the Mortal Kombat and LEGO developers could be on the chopping block, following a complicated merger which will see overlord AT&T fuse parts of its business with cable company Discovery.
Businessuncrazed.com

Warner Bros Leavesden Launching Three New Sound Stages

Included in the three new sound stages, will be a new “V Stage” which will allow the studio to “deliver a new level of creativity,” says Emily Stillman, SVP, Studio Operations. The new V Stage “becomes one of the largest virtual production stages in Europe” as the new stage will...
Businesspurexbox.com

Rumour: Warner Bros Interested In Selling TT Games, NetherRealm

The latest rumour doing the rounds today centres around Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, with the suggestion that the AT&T owned publisher might want to sell off LEGO studio TT Games and Mortal Kombat studio NetherRealm. This was reported by Windows Central's Jez Corden on the latest episode of the Xbox...
BusinessMySanAntonio

CIENCE Names Tim Savage SVP of Sales Development Operations

DENVER (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Tim joined CIENCE in April after serving more than 22 years in sales and business development roles at RangeForce and various other companies, where he was accountable for driving business growth across a multitude of different business lines. “Under Tim’s leadership, I have no doubt...
TV Showscrescentavalleyweekly.com

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Rides Again

After more than a year of closures and quarantine, many businesses and attractions are reopening to the public. Some attractions have reopened in the same condition as when they closed, just glad to have made it through the pandemic without going out of business. Other attractions took the downtime to construct new offerings and streamline things, making use of the guest-free days to do all the headache work of building without losing revenue-generating days to do it. Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank did just that and now that they have reopened, a whole new world awaits.
TV & VideosComicBook

DC's Jim Lee Shares Epic First Look at New Warner Bros. Studio Tour

Warner Bros. has been working on a fresh overhaul of its Warner Bros. Hollywood Tour, which comes with its own wing dedicated to DC, and Jim Lee just gave fans their first look at the new setup. The Instagram post shares a look at the recreation of the lot and the iconic Warner Bros. tower and then segues into the DC wing. That has an interactive control panel that simulates the Watchtower and lets you move through each character in the DC universe. Once you click on them you get more details on them and see their different looks through the years, and we see that reflected in several different eras of Batman.
CelebritiesPopculture

Anthony Mackie Slams Sha'Carri Richardson, Naomi Osaka Treatment in ESPY Awards 2021 Monologue

Marvel actor Anthony Mackie is the latest celebrity to speak out on behalf of Black athletes Sha'Carri Richardson and Naomi Osaka. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star addressed the issues surrounding the two athletes in his opening monology at the 2021 ESPY Awards on Saturday night, first cracking a joke about Richardson's suspension from the Tokyo Olympics after a positive marijuana test. "The greatest celebration of sports is back! We up here on a rooftop in New York City. Man, we're so high they wouldn't let us compete in the Olympics," Mackie quipped.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Tours L.A. Private School With Son Max, 13, Amid Speculation She’s Moving

Jennifer Lopez appears to be looking at schools in Los Angeles, where beau Ben Affleck lives full-time, for her twins Max and Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 51, splits her time between Los Angeles and Miami — but it seems more and more like she’s planning to be in California full-time where rekindled love Ben Affleck, 48, resides. The “Dear Ben” singer was seen with son Max, 13, visiting a west side area private school on Friday, July 9. The stylish star rocked a pair of ripped skinny jeans and thin turtleneck for the outing, adding a black “CC” belt from Chanel. Her daughter Emme, also 13, didn’t appear to be present for the visit.
CelebritiesComicBook

William Smith Dead at 88

William Smith, the film and television actor known for roles in Any Which Way You Can, Rich Man, Poor Man, and Red Dawn, has passed away. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the 88-year-old actor died on Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, confirmed the news to THR but did not provide a cause of death. Born in Missouri on March 24, 1933, Smith's career on the big screen and in television stretches all the way back to the 1940s where he made uncredited appearances in films like Meet Me in St. Louis and even The Ghost of Frankenstein.
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Gunna Reveals Why He Was Hospitalized

Atlanta rapper Gunna has been hospitalized for the last week and he's finally revealing what brought him to the hospital in the first place, telling his fans that he had a scary bout with pneumonia. If you've ever had pneumonia, you know just how terrifying the illness can be. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy