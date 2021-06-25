Trai Turner ready to have 'a phenomenal season' with Steelers
As David DeCastro’s ankle problems were taking a turn for the worse this offseason, Trai Turner’s health was trending in the right direction. At least that’s how Turner sees it, and the 6-foot-3, 315-pound right guard from New Orleans figures to step right into a starting role for his new team. Turner, who turned 28 this month, has dealt with injury issues of his own lately but believes that after making the Pro Bowl five consecutive years from 2015-19, he still has plenty to offer the Steelers as DeCastro’s replacement.www.post-gazette.com