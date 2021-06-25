Trai Turner ready to have 'a phenomenal season' with Steelers

Rams HC Sean McVay said Browns’ new S John Johnson III is a player who is the same mold as former NFL All-Pro S Eric Weddle. “But if I were to say a couple guys that you’ve really been around, here’s the guys that I would really say just in the short amount of time the four years that I’ve been a head coach. John Sullivan and Eric Weddle are unbelievably smart players. I think John Johnson, who’s going onto the Browns, is in that same sort of mold as what Eric is. Great communicators, charisma, presence. I think John Johnson would be outstanding,” said McVay, via The Ringer’s Flying Coach with Sean McVay and Peter Schrager.