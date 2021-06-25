Letter: Ranked choice voting is a better way

In Minnesota, we keep hearing about ranked-choice voting. Wonder what it is?. RCV is a simple change to the way we vote when more than two people are on the ballot. Vote for a true favorite first, then a second choice, and the same for the third candidate. No more holding one’s nose and voting for someone else because a true favorite isn’t likely to win. Or worse, voting in fear that if you vote with your true mind or heart, then the person you truly oppose may win.