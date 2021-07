For many, having a pool in the backyard sounds like a recipe for summer bliss. And while beating the heat in the privacy of one’s own property comes with a price—and sometimes a bit of a wait—when executed properly, a pool-building project can result in a beautiful and functional oasis that will be enjoyed for years to come. For those considering taking the plunge, we reached out to three experts for advice on how to create your very own swimming destination and poolside sanctuary. Read on to learn what to consider when designing your dream pool.