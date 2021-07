Texas A&M University-Commerce Associate Professor and Department of Liberal Studies Head Mark Menaldo, Ph.D., recently published a new book through Routledge Publishing. The book, titled “Philosophy and Leadership: Three Classical Models and Cases,” connects philosophy to leadership by examining three representative texts from the history of philosophy: Plato’s “Republic”, Aristotle’s “Nicomachean Ethics” and Niccolò Machiavelli’s “The Prince”. Menaldo has published several works on the topic of leadership, including “Leadership and the Unmasking of Authenticity: The Philosophy of Self-Knowledge and Deception” and “Leadership and Transformative Ambition in International Relations.” See the publisher’s listing for the new book.