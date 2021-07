Watch out! This post contains spoilers. If the end credits of Loki episode four are to be believed, it looks like things may have gotten a lot more complicated for the God of Mischief. Shortly after discovering that the Time-Keepers are nothing more than "mindless androids," Loki is pruned just as he's about to bare his soul to Sylvie after their time on Lamentis-1. It isn't until the credits roll that we find out if that's the last we'll be seeing of that particular Loki.