Oklahoma State

Doctor concerned about delta variant as Oklahoma sees 90% increase in new COVID-19 cases per day

By Patrina Adger
KOCO
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — COVID-19 cases are climbing in Oklahoma, and Dr. Dale Bratzler from University of Oklahoma Health said he's concerned. “On June 7, we were at 99 cases per day in the state! Now we're at 190," Bratzler said. Bratzler said that's a 90% increase in the number of...

www.koco.com
