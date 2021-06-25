Cancel
On the trail for charity

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBend Area residents Eddie Starcher and Jennifer Agosti are currently hiking the Appalachian Trail in efforts to raise awareness and money for charities back home. The couple set out on May 1 in Harpers Ferry, the portion of the trail in West Virginia, and headed north to Maine. Starcher said they hope to be at the northern most point on Mount Katahdin, Maine, by the end of August. After reaching that point, Starcher and Agosti will be heading back south on their way to Springer Mountain, Georgia.

