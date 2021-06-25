Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Letter: Listening, pot and the DFL

hometownsource.com
 16 days ago

I am writing in response to letters by Jim Beers and Nate Rein in the June 18 issue. Both of the gentlemen are critical of liberal DFL state Sen. Lindsey Port, District 56. I wholeheartedly agree with both of them as they point out that Port doesn’t, in effect, listen to her constituents. Mr. Rein correctly notes that Port should do more listening. Unfortunately, that is the same problem we’ve had with Democrat administrations since time immemorial.

www.hometownsource.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfl#Dfl#Port#Democrat#Beers And Rein
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Pot Politics

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas thwacked the U.S. government Monday for what he called “a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana.”. Issuing a statement in connection to the court’s denial of a writ of certiorari to the Colorado dispensary Standing Akimbo, Thomas...
Oak Harbor, WAwhidbeynewstimes.com

Letter: Council once again reveals it doesn’t listen to citizens

The July 7 article “City council nears end of Angel sculpture debate” reveals how tone-deaf — by choice — our Oak Harbor City Council has become. Although public input has been overtly negative to receiving this “gift” that will cost taxpayers money year after year, whether that comment was through public comment at meetings, the recent Facebook survey or through the newspaper, or the trending comparison from ZenCity that the council paid $15,000 taxpayer dollars to receive, the council is voting for it anyway, with a location to be a part of the Aug. 4 meeting.
ElectionsCreston News Advertiser

LETTER: Robert Lee letter

Once again Joni Ernst is being disingenuous when she claims that HR1 and HR4 voting rights bills are a power grab by Democrats. What is a power grab are the hundreds of voter suppression bills put forward and in lots of places like Iowa passed by Republicans in response to Trumps loss and his “BIG LIE” that the election was stolen from him.
ElectionsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Manchin should listen closer to West Virginian voters

Regarding the letter, "Officials are supposed to represent voters, not party" (June 21), it should be noted that a recent survey conducted among West Virginia voters had these results: The For the People Act (Voting Rights Act) had 81% support among Democrats, 79% support among Independents and 76% support among Republicans. Phrased differently, the majority of West Virginians support this measure. Support for an infrastructure bill was also strong. When it comes to the filibuster, most West Virginia voters said they would like to see it changed or eliminated.
Saint Paul, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: Pot 101

One of the largest pot busts in recent memory happened in St. Paul last week. To those who are advocating legalizing pot I’m not here to argue the ethics of that but I am here to tell you that legalizing pot will only lead to an increase in Illegal pot because of the new laws. The biggest reason this will happen is the price. If you think for one minute that people will pay the price that licensed pot growers will charge for you to use it, just because it’s the moral high ground, you're badly mistaken. I’m not sure what illegal pot sells for right now but I am sure it will always be far less than the state sponsored sites. I am sure that most people that are users will buy the cheaper product. You don’t need to be an economics professor to figure that out. You just need to be a realist. The police? Common sense tells you they are not going to go to great lengths to separate the legals from the illegals. It would be a logistical nightmare.
Justice, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Schumer Wants NRA Investigated for Bankruptcy Fraud

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud, saying the financially stable gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a New York lawsuit seeking to put it out of business.
Texas StateSFGate

Texas Republicans advance voting restrictions in special session

AUSTIN, Texas - New voting restrictions in Texas moved a step closer to becoming law this weekend after two committees advanced the legislation in a special session, setting up a floor vote in the coming days on a GOP proposal that civil rights leaders say would hurt communities of color.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Hotel cancels 'America First' rally after learning Gaetz and Greene were featured speakers

A California hotel canceled an “America First” rally after learning Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene were slated to be featured speakers. The duo of GOP lawmakers was slated to speak at an "America First" rally at Pacific Hills Banquet and Event Center in Laguna Hills, California, in July, but the event was canceled by the venue over concerns about Gaetz and Greene being the featured speakers.
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Restrictive GOP voting bill advances in Texas House and Senate

A panel of Texas state senators voted Sunday to advance to the floor a Republican-backed voting bill in the state Legislature that includes extensive new restrictions, following a similar motion in the state House earlier in the morning, the Texas Tribune reports. Catch up quick: The votes come after the...
Politicshometownsource.com

LETTER: State lawmakers make disappointing power play

I’ve always been proud that Minnesota has been known for good governance. But some politicians have decided that throwing all that out the window to exert power is a good bargain. Last Friday (July 2), Senate Republicans announced they plan to review outstanding commissioner appointments next week, extending (at great...
Politicsblandinonbroadband.org

Minnesota Farmers Union calls $70 million for broadband one of the most important pieces of legislation

Several priorities for Minnesota Farmers Union members were contained in legislation passed by State Lawmakers this session. MFU Government Relations Director Stu Lourey says getting biofuels infrastructure approved along with funding for expanding smaller meatpacking facilities and reauthorizing the Farmer Lender Mediation program were all legislative wins. He says one...
Columbia Heights, MNhometownsource.com

Columbia Heights mayor declares July 1 Somali American Day in the city

Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula made a proclamation at the June 28 City Council meeting that Thursday, July 1, 2021, be declared Somali American Day in the city. Somalia’s Independence Day is a national holiday in Somalia and is celebrated every year by the country and the Somali diaspora worldwide on July 1. The date celebrates the unification of the Trust Territory of Italian Somaliland and the British Somaliland on July 1, 1960, which formed the Somali Republic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy