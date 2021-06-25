Letter: Listening, pot and the DFL
I am writing in response to letters by Jim Beers and Nate Rein in the June 18 issue. Both of the gentlemen are critical of liberal DFL state Sen. Lindsey Port, District 56. I wholeheartedly agree with both of them as they point out that Port doesn’t, in effect, listen to her constituents. Mr. Rein correctly notes that Port should do more listening. Unfortunately, that is the same problem we’ve had with Democrat administrations since time immemorial.www.hometownsource.com