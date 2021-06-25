Letter: Listening, pot and the DFL

One of the largest pot busts in recent memory happened in St. Paul last week. To those who are advocating legalizing pot I’m not here to argue the ethics of that but I am here to tell you that legalizing pot will only lead to an increase in Illegal pot because of the new laws. The biggest reason this will happen is the price. If you think for one minute that people will pay the price that licensed pot growers will charge for you to use it, just because it’s the moral high ground, you're badly mistaken. I’m not sure what illegal pot sells for right now but I am sure it will always be far less than the state sponsored sites. I am sure that most people that are users will buy the cheaper product. You don’t need to be an economics professor to figure that out. You just need to be a realist. The police? Common sense tells you they are not going to go to great lengths to separate the legals from the illegals. It would be a logistical nightmare.