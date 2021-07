June is Pride month and FC Dallas’ Pride Night is at the top of my list for recommended match days to see the team live, along with the July 4th game and opening day of course. The crowd was ample and jazzed up for the game even though we are starting this season the slowest we’ve ever started a season. The weather, which has been murder the past few weeks, seemed to let up a little for this match but at least we got to see a former US national team manager get frustrated.