Letter: Clean Cars for a better Minnesota

Minnesota is on track to become the 15th state in the nation to adopt stricter emission standards after an administrative law judge approved the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Clean Cars rule in early May and recommended its full adoption. The Minnesota Senate Republicans have just scrapped efforts to delay or stop implementation of the proposed rules in an agreement on our state’s environment bill. This just goes to show that the Clean Cars rule is good for our health and good for Minnesota and here are a few reasons why.