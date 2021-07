It's always sad when somebody great that so many people admire passes away, but if there's anything that lessens the blow, it's hearing people talk about how much the dear departed meant to so many. That makes the passing of the great Richard Donner, the director of Superman, The Goonies, and the Lethal Weapon franchise, among so many others, a little easier to accept. It seems that every voice in Hollywood is speaking right now about how much they admired him, whether or not they ever worked with him.