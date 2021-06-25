How it Was Shot: Truffula Aspens, Colorado in 2003

Aspens are already pretty cool trees. A unique species, each stand is a single organism, and the sound of their quaking leaves in the breeze is beloved by local residents. But aspens, with their thin, smooth white bark, also act as a canvas for human expression and have done so for years. Images and text knifed into aspen bark can be spotted throughout the area, an almost permanent record of the sheepherders and others who once called the Telluride region home. Almost permanent, because the aspens bearing what are known as arborglyphs, will inevitably age and fall down. To that end, the Telluride Historical Museum (THM) and the Ah Haa School for the Arts collaborated to create an app that will allow users to upload images of area arborglyphs. Those images will be entered into a database that will serve as a permanent record of these fascinating carvings, and eventually a museum exhibit, and perhaps a book, too. The free app is anticipated to go live within the next week or so.