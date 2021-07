It was past midnight, and Abdi Issak tried to ignore the dank, musty smell coming from the carpet. His wife had gone to the hospital to give birth to their eighth child, and he was at home watching their other kids, ranging in age from 1 to 13. Pacing up and down their shabby, three-bedroom apartment, Issak, a Somali refugee facing the threat of eviction, struggled to accept the fact that the baby might not have a home to come back to.