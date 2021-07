Construction on a second Salt + Waves Salon location at 2098 Murfield Bend in Hutto is expected to start in July. The salon will feature a separate coffeeshop and taproom entity called Dwell House Coffee + Tap. Owner David Bednarek said he and his wife always knew they were going to expand their business. Because the property is situated where a drive-thru can easily be added, Bednarek said they decided to include his idea of beer and coffee to the new location. While the building will have a drive-thru, tables, benches and tables will be inside for people to hang out, he said. A door will separate the coffeeshop and taproom from the salon.