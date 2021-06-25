Former Cox Monett Hospital Building Is Gifted To Life360
CoxHealth has gifted its former Cox Monett Hospital building to a local nonprofit. Life360 Community Services will house several initiatives to benefit local residents at the facility, which is located in the center of Monett. The organization has initial plans to use the building for services related to mental health, foster care, crisis pregnancy, nutrition, youth and childcare, employment, education, a community meeting space and more, according to a news release from CoxHealth.www.ksmu.org