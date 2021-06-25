Junji Ito creates manga adaptation of horror movie The Lighthouse

Junji Ito has recently promoted Japan's theatrical release of The Lighthouse in the only way he could…through a summary black and white manga. The Lighthouse, an A24 film by Robert Eggers from 2019, has a particular style and look that connects well to Ito's own work. The descent into madness, and of course spirals and such similar patterns, align perfectly with Uzumaki, a famous manga done by Junji Ito that is set to become a series on Adult Swim. Junji Ito has previously included a story in Uzumaki that involves a lighthouse, specifically the ninth chapter in the second volume, titled "The Black Lighthouse." That story revolves around an abandoned lighthouse being lit up again suddenly, and the rumors begin to flood in for those who live near it. The structure in The Lighthouse has similar power but grows an eerie energy over time as the film is watched.