Junji Ito creates manga adaptation of horror movie The Lighthouse

By George Marston
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Famed horror mangaka Junji Ito, perhaps best known for his work Uzumaki (which Newsarama named the best horror comic book of all time), has created an eight-page manga adaptation of director Robert Eggers' 2019 horror film The Lighthouse, to be distributed at the Japanese premiere of the film. The Lighthouse,...

