NEWS: Disney World Changes Photo Policy Regarding Guests’ Phones

Since that announcement has been made today, we were able to get a first look at the menu that should be available when the location reopens!. Guests will be able to choose from a variety of sundaes and floats (we see you there, Coca-Cola and Barq’s Root Beer floats!), including the Plaza Ice Cream Sundae for $16.99. If you’re looking for the Apple Blossom Sundae, you won’t find it on the menu anymore — as of this writing it has been removed, but you can still order the Brownie Sundae for $7.49 if you want something warm served with your ice cream! If you’re looking for your classic Ice Cream Cone, you can get a double-scoop of your favorite flavor for $5.99.