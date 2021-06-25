Building a Stronger Democracy in Ethiopia

Watching the gyrations of the Democratic and Republican Parties are quite interesting once you detach your ego from a US political party and begin peeking behind the curtain presented by our entertainment media outlets. They are both a facade controlled by the Plutarchs or Oligarchs using think-tanks, centers, nonprofits, corporations, charities, dark-money, media, and universities. The real disagreement is between these Plutarchs, but they utilize their networks to shape the beliefs of the working-class masses to keep us divided. They use wedges and identity (ego) politics like abortion, race, religion, climate, immigration, war, etc. However, it doesn’t matter who we elect; the country’s overall direction doesn’t change much because the influential organizations are owned by the ruling class control strategy.