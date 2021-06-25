Cancel
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary General Cormann

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Secretary General Mathias Cormann in Paris. Secretary Blinken and Secretary General Cormann emphasized the enduring importance of the OECD as a body of like-minded countries committed to shared values and the pursuit of a greener and more sustainable and inclusive world, especially as the organization celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. In light of the service of the United States as Chair of this year’s Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM), they discussed priorities for the second part of the MCM, scheduled for October 7-8 in Paris. The MCM will focus on addressing shared priorities such as tackling climate change; supporting working families, international taxation, inclusive growth; and championing high standards in the digital economy.

Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and underscored the shared desire for a stable and sustainable bilateral relationship. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the importance of continued U.S.-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghanistan peace process following the visit to the United States by Afghan President Ghani and Chairman Abdullah. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also highlighted joint efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, including the United States’ recent donation of 2.5 million Moderna vaccines.
Washington, DCU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence’s Global Emerging Technology Summit

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence’s (NSCAI) Global Emerging Technology Summit at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Washington D.C. Secretary Blinken’s remarks will be live streamed on www.state.gov and www.nscai.gov . For more information, please contact...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Acting Haitian Prime Minister Joseph

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Acting Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph today. Secretary Blinken extended condolences to the family and loved ones of President Moïse and to the people of Haiti. The Secretary also expressed the United States’ wishes for First Lady Martine Moïse’s recovery. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ continued commitment to work with the Government of Haiti in support of the Haitian people and democratic governance, peace, and security.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Roundtable with Xinjiang Internment Camp Survivors and Advocates

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. Today Secretary Blinken met with seven Uyghur internment camp survivors, advocates, and relatives of individuals detained in Xinjiang to express the United States’ commitment to work with allies and partners in calling for an end to the People’s Republic of China (PRC)’s ongoing crimes against humanity and genocide against Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang; to prevent the refoulement of such persons to the PRC; and to promote accountability for the PRC government’s actions and justice for victims and their families. The United States will continue to place human rights at the forefront of our China policy and will always support the voices of activists, survivors, and family members of victims who courageously speak out against these atrocities.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Tanzanian President Hassan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan today. They discussed the importance of the ongoing international partnership to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and how the United States can support Tanzania in fighting the pandemic. Secretary Blinken and President Hassan addressed regional security issues, including Tanzania’s positive role as a peacekeeping contributor and areas for potential future cooperation. Secretary Blinken and President Hassan also spoke about the importance of political rights and civil liberties, as well as our shared efforts to ensure a democratic, peaceful, free, and prosperous future for all Tanzanians.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It is a pleasure to welcome my colleague, Foreign Minister Muhriddin, here from Tajikistan. We’re very, very pleased to be able to resume our annual bilateral consultations, something that had been in abeyance for the last several years. We have a lot of work to do across a whole series of important issues that bring our countries together, whether it’s security, economic issues, development, democracy. And I’m very, very pleased, Mr. Minister, to have you and your team here. The minister has a very full program with a number of colleagues across the administration, including Secretary of Defense Austin, and we have, I know, good and hopefully productive work to be done. So thank you very much for being here.
WorldUN News Centre

Secretary-General appoints Vladanka Andreeva of North Macedonia United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

On 1 July, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Vladanka Andreeva of North Macedonia as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, with the host Government’s approval. Ms. Andreeva brings 21 years of experience in international development, humanitarian coordination, advocacy, and partnership building, which she has acquired within the...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Gallagher

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher in Vatican City. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed our shared efforts to promote religious freedom and combat human trafficking. The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for a return to democracy in Venezuela and our desire to help the Venezuelan people rebuild their country. The Secretary, the Cardinal, and the Archbishop discussed global issues including migration, climate change, and efforts to expand distribution of vaccines against COVID-19. They underscored the importance of addressing the challenges in Syria and Lebanon, as well as Ethiopia and Belarus. They also discussed human rights and religious freedom in China.
WorldU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok today to discuss progress in achieving peace and implementing political, security, and economic reform. They also discussed regional stability, implementing Sudan’s peace agreements, and Sudan’s commitment to normalizing relations with Israel. The Secretary reaffirmed U.S. support for Prime Minister Hamdok and the Civilian-led Transitional Government, and they discussed the Prime Minister’s new initiative to enhance national unity and implement steps to create a legislative council, reform the Sudanese Armed Forces and integrate other forces into it as a professional army, and provide justice and accountability.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Secretary of the Treasury: New variants of the coronavirus put the global economic recovery at risk

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has expressed concern about the risk that new strains of the coronavirus may pose to the global economic recovery after the pandemic. AFP. “We are very concerned about the Delta variant and other variants that could emerge and threaten the recovery,” the official told reporters at the G20 finance ministers summit in Venice, Italy. “We are a connected global economyWhat happens in any part of the world affects all other countries, “he added.
Militarydefense.gov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting With German Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary Austin met today with German Federal Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in Washington, D.C. The leaders reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between the United States and Germany, discussed the implementation of deliverables from the June 14 NATO Summit, and exchanged views on how the Alliance can adapt to face increasing regional and global security challenges in an era of strategic competition.
United NationsUN News Centre

Secretary-General's video message to Meeting of Member States on Accountability for Misconduct by Peacekeepers

Successful peacekeeping requires the highest standards of conduct by our United Nations peacekeepers, both civilian and uniformed. Strengthening accountability for the conduct of peacekeeping personnel is therefore central to the Action for Peacekeeping initiative. The vast majority of our personnel live up to the highest standards of conduct. But when...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”

