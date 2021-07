Governor Henry McMaster has taken steps to bolster transparency around earmarked appropriations in the state budget. Specifically, the governor sent a letter to the leaders of 24 state agencies which received funds allocated for earmarked projects and required they provide the Executive Budget Office (EBO) with a detailed explanation of how those funds will be spent by the recipients, and what accountability measures are in place to ensure proper spending. That information will be made publicly available on the governor’s website, when available.