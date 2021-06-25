Cancel
Reps. Kind and Smith Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Encourage Formation of Employee-Owned Businesses and Expand Retirement Savings Options

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Reps. Ron Kind (D-WI) and Jason Smith (R-MO) introduced the bipartisan Promotion and Expansion of Private Employee Ownership Act to encourage the formation of employee-owned businesses through S Corporation Employee Stock Ownership Plans (S-ESOPs). "I'm proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation to empower. Wisconsin. workers...

