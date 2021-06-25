Reps. Kind and Smith Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Encourage Formation of Employee-Owned Businesses and Expand Retirement Savings Options

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), members of the Senate Aging Committee, introduced the Senior Financial Empowerment Act, bipartisan legislation that would ensure that seniors and their caregivers have access to critical information regarding financial abuse. The bill would standardize and improve the way senior financial abuse is reported, establish a national hotline that would advise seniors on where and how to report fraud, and provide more resources to combat and prevent financial exploitation of seniors.