Journal of Medical Ethics Issues Research Articles in Vol. 47, Issue 7

A paper co-written by Dr. Bo Shi, Morehead State associate professor of finance, has received the Journal of Hospital Medicine's (JHM) "Most Influential Paper" award. She is the principal author of the paper, co-authored by Dr. Christopher King and Dr. Sean Shenghsiu Huang from the Department of Health Systems Administration at Georgetown University. Published in September of last year, the paper, “Relationship of Hospital Star Ratings to Race, Education, and Community Income,” examines the associations between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services hospitality star ratings and community characteristics, including racial/ethnic mix, household income, educational attainment, and regional difference. The retrospective study concluded that hospitals with higher star ratings are less likely to be located in communities with higher minority populations, lower income, and lower levels of educational attainment.