Which Disney World Fireworks Shows Have a Return Date…and Which Ones Don’t

By Sara McOmber
disneyfoodblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks shows are returning to Disney World starting July 1st!. That magical feeling of standing on Main Street, U.S.A., watching the breathtaking fireworks light up the sky with Disney music playing in the background will soon be here again…yeah, we’re honestly tearing up just thinking about it! So, which fireworks shows have been confirmed to be returning, and which don’t have a return date yet? We’ve got the list for ya right here!

