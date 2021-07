Packing for a vacation at Walt Disney World can be a little bit intimidating!. You need to remember rain gear for those infamous Florida thunderstorms, all of your comfiest shoes to keep you moving throughout the day, and things like portable chargers so you can keep up with the wait times on your phone! We have an excellent packing guide to help you get started, but even with all the lists in the world, we sometimes forget something we need. Thankfully, you don’t have to run out to CVS during your vacation, you should just be able to pick up what you need at your Disney resort’s gift shop!