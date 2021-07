Lightweight fighters Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will prepare to meet for the third time when they face off at UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 on Saturday, July 10. The main UFC 264 fight card will get underway at 10 p.m. ET. McGregor and Poirier will be in action for the first time since battling in January in UFC 257 at Abu Dhabi. Poirier won that bout by TKO at 2:32 in the second round. McGregor won their first matchup by TKO at 1:46 in the first round at UFC 178 on Sept. 27, 2014.