Lavinia Liang Considers the Meaning of Land, Territory, Americanness, and Lost Histories. In the mid-1890s, a pioneer woman named Polly Bemis moved 17 miles north of Warren, Idaho to a wild area of land that, even today, is difficult to access by road. While the circumstances of Bemis’ arrival in the United States are shrouded, she was most likely sold to bandits in her home country by her impoverished family, and then sold again into slavery in the States. By the time she moved to her final home in Idaho, she was married to a friend of hers named Charlie Bemis, with whom she lived and worked for the next 40 years until her death in 1933 at the age of 80.