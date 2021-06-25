Gina Yashere Is Waiting for That Big Netflix Check

Joan Rivers’s first memoir, Enter Talking, ends with her finally making it on The Tonight Show. It reads like a bit of an origin story, with the ending suggesting itself to be actually a beginning. Gina Yashere’s new memoir, Cack-Handed, functions the same way, but ends with Yashere, already a giant stand-up in the U.K., getting Last Comic Standing here in the States. LCS was not her Tonight Show, but it came with a two-year visa and, with it, the potential of getting opportunities that previously eluded her. Fifteen years of grinding later, with her own hit sitcom she co-created, produces, and acts in — CBS’s Bob Hearts Abishola — Yashere has achieved much of what she set out to do. She is not surprised. And she’s not done.