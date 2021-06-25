Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Rome’s Colosseum opens its underground for the first time in its history

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 16 days ago

Some things never change in Rome, they say. Now, however, the Colosseum has proved that theory wrong, by opening its subterranean levels to the public. It is not only the first time in 2,000 years that the area — described as the “heart” of the building — has been open; since the underground levels, or “hypogea,” were where gladiators and animals waited before going into combat, this is the first time in the monument’s history that the public has ever been allowed in.

localnews8.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Fashion House#Cnn#Italian#The Ministry Of Culture#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Housing
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Texarkana Gazette

Colosseum opens its belly to the public

ROME — For nearly 450 years, the majestic amphitheater known today as the Colosseum provided spectacular, often gory, entertainment for legions of ancient Romans. This week, archaeologists opened its restored warren of underground corridors to the public. Starting in A.D. 80, spectators were thrilled by gladiatorial contests, bloody tussles between...
Beauty & FashionVoice of America

Colosseum’s Newly Restored Hypogeum Opens to Public

ROME - A large, newly restored area of the Colosseum, which used to be the underground backstage of the ancient Roman amphitheater, is now accessible to the public for the first time. Visitors can use a newly constructed wooden walkway to admire the tunnels and chambers under the arena that were used by wild animals and human performers before they joined the action in front of large audiences.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Kim Kardashian hits the Colosseum on Rome trip

When in Rome, do as the tourists do. Kim Kardashian was spotted hitting the Colosseum before grabbing lunch with friends during her trip to Rome, Italy on Sunday. The 40-year-old SKIMS founder wore a white, low-cut, long-sleeve bodysuit tucked into blue high-waisted shorts. She finished off the look with a pair of casual gray flip-flops, blue sunglasses, and a pink-and-blue choker necklace.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Dutch Airline KLM Apologises After Workers Cheer When a Plane Full of Passenger Departs for Morocco

The Dutch airline KLM has apologised after a group of ground workers at its hub at Amsterdam Schipol Airport apparently celebrated the departure of a passenger plane to Casablanca because Morrocan passengers were leaving the Netherlands. KLM said it was “shocked” by the video that first appeared on social media and has since caused outrage in Morocco.
CarsPosted by
TheSpoon

Mobility Service Helbiz Opens Its First Ghost Kitchen

Italian-American mobility company Helbiz announced today it is launching its own ghost kitchen/food delivery/virtual restaurant business called Helbiz Kitchens. The concept will initially be available to customers in Milan, Italy, with plans to open additional locations in the U.S. and Italy in the future. Helbiz’ main service is operating fleets...
Food & Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Midleton Opens Its First Dedicated Irish Whiskey Shop In Dublin

The world’s first Midleton Craft Collection Whiskey Store, a dedicated space housing Midleton Distilleries collection of Irish premium whiskeys in one boutique, recently opened in Dublin’s Brown Thomas department store. The new store offers connoisseurs and collectors what’s described by the brand as a unique opportunity to explore, taste and...
Deltaville, VAgazettejournal.net

Deltaville’s YaZu Yachting celebrates its first anniversary

YaZu Yachting of Deltaville is celebrating its first anniversary today, July 1. The yacht brokerage firm opened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, boat sales are booming, and they have hired another broker to help build the business, a release said. Owners Jonathan and Anne Hutchings...
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

H2 Hotel Budapest opens to first guests

Wyndham Hotels has welcomed the opening of H2 Hotel Budapest, Trademark Collection by Wyndham. The property becomes the first from the brand in Hungary. Located on the eastern side of the Danube River, minutes from the iconic Széchenyi Chain Bridge and within walking distance of many iconic attractions, the 157-room H2 Hotel Budapest is the ideal gateway for travellers looking to explore the rich history and culture of the capital.
TrafficIdaho8.com

$350M ‘palace on rails’ luxury train concept unveiled

Long distance rail travel looked like it could be on its way out just a few years ago, but a lot has changed since then. The classic style of traveling is now having something of a revival, as travelers look for more environmentally friendly ways to see the world. Various...
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Nobu is looking to open its first restaurant in Bangkok this year

The pandemic doesn’t seem to stop global food and hospitality brands from launching their outpost in the Thai capital, and the latest brand to debut in Thailand is upmarket fusion restaurant Nobu. According to an AP report, Asset World, the kingdom’s hospitality conglomerate, has signed an MoU with Nobu Hospitality,...
Rome, NYWKTV

Starbucks may soon make its way to Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Starbucks Coffee Shop may be coming to the Mohawk Acres Plaza in Rome off of Black River Boulevard. The Rome Planning Board’s agenda for its upcoming July 6 meeting includes reviewing the environmental impact report from developer Randy Soggs, who is requesting a three-lot minor subdivision in the plaza for the Starbucks.
ScienceUpworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!. Most historians have credited the Greeks with...
MuseumsSmithsonian

National Museum of African Art To Reopen July 16

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art reopens Friday, July 16. This is the first opportunity for visitors to see the museum’s newest exhibition, “Caravans of Gold, Fragments in Time: Art, Culture, and Exchange Across Medieval Saharan Africa.” Originally scheduled to open in April 2020, the exhibition has been extended until Feb. 27, 2022.
SportsIdaho8.com

2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the 2020 Summer Olympics to be held in Tokyo, postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The games are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The Paralympics are scheduled to take place August 24 to September 5, 2021. Facts. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy