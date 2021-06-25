Cancel
How An Agreement Between The NFL And The Players Association Could Influence Aaron Rodgers’ To Opt-Out

Cover picture for the articleProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reports that the NFL has an agreement in principle with its Players Association that gives certain allowances to players should they choose to opt-out of the upcoming season whether on not they also opted out in 2020. The agreement states that any player with a contract before October 1, 2020, would be within their rights if they decided to opt-out. The catch is that they would forfeit their game salary for the season.

