How An Agreement Between The NFL And The Players Association Could Influence Aaron Rodgers’ To Opt-Out

Aaron Rodgers has a unique opportunity to sit out the 2021 season without taking a huge financial hit, but the Green Bay Packers star is unlikely to go that route. Like last season, there is an agreement in place between the NFL and NFL Players Association that allows players to opt out of all of 2021 and essentially delay the player’s contract. Rodgers is in the middle of a dispute with the Packers that has no end in sight, so there has been speculation that he could simply opt out and have the team agree to trade him next offseason.