How An Agreement Between The NFL And The Players Association Could Influence Aaron Rodgers’ To Opt-Out
ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reports that the NFL has an agreement in principle with its Players Association that gives certain allowances to players should they choose to opt-out of the upcoming season whether on not they also opted out in 2020. The agreement states that any player with a contract before October 1, 2020, would be within their rights if they decided to opt-out. The catch is that they would forfeit their game salary for the season.www.sportsgrid.com