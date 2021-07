HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 46th meeting of the Equus Beds Groundwater Management District is set for Thursday, July 15, in Halstead. “We always do a presentation on what we did the year before and what we’re working on this year,” GMD-2 General Manager Tim Boese said. “We’ll also look at our proposed 2022 budget. We have nine board of directors and there’s always three up for election and we’ve got five people running for three slots this year.”