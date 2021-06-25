Cancel
Tree Pollen May Help to Carry, Spread SARS-CoV-2 Particles

By Killian Meara
contagionlive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations based on local pollen levels may help manage infection risk. A recent study conducted by investigators from the American Institute of Physics demonstrates that tree pollen is able to facilitate the spread of different RNA virus molecules, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19. Results from the study were...

www.contagionlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollen#Particle#Sars#Rna Virus#Physics Of Fluids
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 infection induces accumulation of lipids and N-proteins

There has been an unprecedented research effort to understand the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Despite this, the subcellular distribution of coronavirus in COVID-19 patients' lungs remains unknown. Scientists from the Netherlands and the US recently studied the localization of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins in postmortem lung tissues of...
Public HealthFuturity

SARS-CoV-2 on hospital surfaces isn’t likely to be infectious

A new study confirms the low likelihood that SARS-CoV-2 contamination on hospital surfaces is infectious. The study is the original report on recovering near-complete SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences directly from surface swabs. “Our team was the first to demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 virus sequences could be identified from environmental swabs collected from...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Cationic peptides inhibit SARS-CoV-2 cell entry

Heparan sulfate (HS) is a cell surface glycosaminoglycan that has been identified as a key entry receptor for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), in association with the well-known angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. Some preliminary studies have suggested that competitive inhibition or removal of HS can reduce the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to enter cells and thus lessens infection.
ScienceEurekAlert

Liquid chalk highly effective in killing SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A viruses

Melbourne researchers have found that liquid chalk, commonly used in gyms to improve grip, acts as an antiseptic against highly infectious human viruses, completely killing both SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and influenza A viruses. University of Melbourne Professor Jason Mackenzie, a laboratory head at the Peter Doherty Institute...
ScienceEurekAlert

FAPESP webinar will discuss how SARS-COV-2 affects the human brain

The next FAPESP COVID-19 Webinar, set for July 7th, will discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the human brain, which is much wider than previously thought - COVID-19 syndrome includes neurological symptoms in over 30% of patients. Entitled "What does COVID-19 have to do with the brain?", the webinar aims...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Alpha variant mutations help SARS-CoV-2 overcome evolutionary weaknesses

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the pathogen severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to spread globally, infecting over 182 million people. In the process of dividing and replicating, errors in SARS-CoV-2's genetic makeup cause it to mutate. Virus mutations can affect its transmissibility and infectiousness. Some may help the virus evade the immune system, possibly making vaccines less effective, while others have little influence.
Chicago, ILbiospace.com

New Graphene Chemeo-Phononic Test for SARS-CoV-2 May Challenge PCR Assays

Sheets of functionalized graphene quickly detected the SARS-CoV-2 virus in research conducted at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), paving the way for an alternative to PCR testing in the form of an accurate, real-time optical test for COVID-19. The graphene chemeo-phononic system described by UIC researchers in ACS Nano...
IndustryNews-Medical.net

Improving Yield and Quality of SARS-CoV-2 Isolated Nucleic Acid

Porvair Sciences has further expanded its range of high-performance microplate products for SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid purification. The new KF deep well plate and tip comb plate combo are specifically designed to enhance the performance and productivity of the market-leading Thermo Scientific™ KingFisher™ range of nucleic acid purification systems. Krzysztof Kielmann,...
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Immunity to SARS-CoV-2 Lasts Several Months, Potentially Years

Unvaccinated healthcare workers showed similar levels of antibodies to vaccinated ones. A recent study, conducted by investigators from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, in collaboration with the Catalan Health Institute, has discovered that most people maintain antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 regardless of symptoms for months, potentially years, after infection. Results...
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Could peridomestic mammals act as zoonotic reservoirs for SARS-CoV-2?

The initial outbreak of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in humans is widely thought to be of zoonotic origin. Zoonosis occurs when a pathogen that derives from animals jumps to, and successfully transmits between, human hosts. A commonly subscribed to hypothesis during the early onset of...
Public Healthaappublications.org

Study: SARS-CoV-2 in hospitalized infants reflects community virus levels

Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Infants hospitalized primarily for evaluation of serious bacterial infection were more likely to have SARS-CoV-2 infection when virus circulation in the community was high, according to a study published today in Pediatrics. Case reports have shown that SARS-CoV-2 infection in...
WorldEurekAlert

Study with healthcare workers supports that immunity to SARS-CoV-2 is long-lasting

Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) One year after infection by SARS-CoV-2, most people maintain anti-Spike antibodies regardless of the severity of their symptoms, according to a study with healthcare workers co-led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), the Catalan Health Institute (ICS) and the Jordi Gol Institute (IDIAP JG), with the collaboration of the Daniel Bravo Andreu Private Foundation. The results suggest that vaccine-generated immunity will also be long-lasting.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Could microalgae-derived antiviral compounds combat SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses?

With the emergence of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a frantic search for effective and safe antivirals was initiated. In the absence of any major successes, vaccines have become the predominant means of pandemic management worldwide. A new...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study provides important insights into early stages of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Researchers in the UK have provided important new insights into the early stages of infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team’s quantitation of SARS-CoV-2 replication dynamics at the single-cell level revealed a previously unrecognized variability among cells...
Sciencebiorxiv.org

Exploitation of the Secretory Pathway by SARS-CoV-2 Envelope

The beta-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is the causative agent of the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Coronaviruses are enveloped RNA viruses. Assembly and budding of coronavirus particles occur at the Endoplasmic Reticulum-Golgi Intermediate Compartment (ERGIC), with the structural proteins Nucleocapsid, Spike, Membrane and Envelope facilitating budding and release of virions into the secretory pathway lumen. This allows viral release which can occur through delivery of virus particles to deacidified lysosomes and subsequent lysosomal secretion. Coronaviral Envelope proteins are necessary for coronavirus assembly, play important roles in replication and can form oligomeric cation channels. Whilst synthesised in the ER, the mechanism by which Envelope achieves its steady state localisation to the ERGIC remains unclear. Here, we used fluorescent reporters to illuminate the Envelope protein from SARS-CoV-2. We discovered that internal tagging of this protein is necessary to preserve the functionality of a C-terminal ER-export motif and to allow localisation of Envelope to the ERGIC. Using this non-disruptive form of tagging, we used proximity biotinylation to define the vicinal proteome of wild type and ER-restricted versions of Envelope. We show that both Envelope and the presence of its ER-export motif contribute to the packaging of nucleocapsid into virus like particles. Finally, using our labelled versions of Envelope, we discovered that a minor pool of this protein is delivered to lysosomes. We show that lysosomal Envelope is oligomeric and can contribute to pH neutralisation in these organelles.
ScienceNewswise

Cutting out the proteins that give SARS-CoV-2 its power

Newswise — SAN ANTONIO (June 30, 2021) – Researchers at Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) have narrowed down the proteins enabling SARS-CoV-2 to cause disease. Using advanced genetic engineering techniques developed at Texas Biomed, they systematically deleted the genetic code for five of the virus’s accessory proteins, one at a time, to see how each one affected the virus’s ability to spread and cause illness. The research was published online this month in the Journal of Virology.
ScienceScience Now

Long-chain polyphosphates impair SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication

Long-chain, inorganic polyphosphates (polyPs), which are found in many cells in the blood, have cytoprotective and antiviral activities, particularly against HIV-1 infection. Ferrucci et al. tested the effects of polyPs of various lengths on severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in vitro. Molecular docking and binding analyses showed that polyPs bound to the host receptor ACE2, which facilitates viral entry, and a viral RNA polymerase required for replication. Both proteins underwent proteasomal degradation in cells incubated with polyP120, the optimal species tested, resulting in inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication and a reduced inflammatory response. Given that polyPs have low toxicity, these results suggest that their potential therapeutic use should be further explored.

