Confessions of a former Mac hater [Setups]

By David Snow
Cult of Mac
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, it may be overstating things to call Redditor gnophy a former “Mac hater.” After all, he only said he used to be “anti-Mac” and he “couldn’t get along with the OS.”. Well, good news for Apple. He’s finally been assimilated. And it only took many, many years to subdue...

www.cultofmac.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hater#Confessions#Laptop#Mac Mini#Smartphone#Cult Of Mac#Ipad Pro#Lg#Benq#Macos#Creative Zens#Osx#High Sierra
ComputersCult of Mac

M1 Mac mini usurps Mac Pro and tops MBP in super-widescreen rig [Setups]

A lot of folks eagerly await new MacBook Pro models, preferably with updated M1 chips. You know, the ones not introduced at WWDC as predicted? In the meantime, plenty of people are snapping up the affordable and reportedly fabulous M1 Mac mini. We’ve seen it over and over again in our far-flung travels among Setups online.
ComputersCult of Mac

Make your M1 MacBook Air setup as light as, um, air [Setups]

Many people have a thing for clean, simple computer setups where distractions are minimized and productivity — of whatever type — is maximized. Redditor CosmicCrispApple seems to find a Zen-like state simply by emphasizing the color white with some black contrast on the desk. But it’s really not that simple....
Computerswccftech.com

How to Favorite Websites on Safari for Mac [Tutorial]

If you are new to the Mac and Safari, we will show you how you can favorite websites in a few easy steps so you can get to your go-to sites in an instant. Learn to Quickly Favorite Websites in Safari for Mac if You are a New User. Chrome...
Computersiclarified.com

New M1 Apple Mac Mini On Sale for $599.99! [Deal]

Apple's new M1 Mac mini is on sale today for $599.99 off. That's $99.01 off its regular price and a match for the lowest price we've seen. The Apple Mac mini now features Apple's first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). All of this boosts the Mac mini to an entirely different level, as it features up to three times faster CPU performance, up to six times faster graphics, and up to 15 times faster machine learning with the 16-Core Neural Engine. You'll be able to work, play, and create on a Mac mini with more power and speed than previous models, making it suitable for home offices, gaming, music creation, digital art and signage, and more.
ComputersCult of Mac

‘Deviant’ creates clean setup with classic and modern touches [Setups]

Redditor DeviantSubrbanKid, based in the Phillipines, knows how to impress a few computer setup mavens on social media. Make the workstation clean, tasteful and functional. And then add some weird or interesting touches. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when you use our links...
TechnologyMacRumors Forums

Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of tvOS 14.7 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming tvOS 14.7 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming two weeks after Apple seeded the fourth tvOS 14.7 beta. Designed for the latest Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.7 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple...
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Leak Reveals MacBook Pro’s Missing Feature

Many saw it as Apple’s answer to the demands of a touchscreen MacBook. Others saw it as a brave new world that would revolutionise applications under MacOS. Some saw it as little more than a gimmick and wanted the tactile function keys to return on their $3000 laptop. The latest...
Computersinputmag.com

M1 iPad Pro review: Why Apple will never put macOS on iPad

If I had a nickel for every time someone said they wished the M1 iPad Pro ran macOS instead of iPadOS, I’d be going into space with Jeff Bezos. The story of the M1 iPad Pro (and all iPads for that matter) is one of increasing frustration for many people. Apple has once again created the most powerful tablet on the planet, but iPadOS 14 (and the upcoming 15) seem to squander the M1’s incredible performance.
Computers9to5Mac

M1 MacBook battery life so good Apple thought indicator was broken

Apple has claimed in a new interview that the M1 MacBook battery life was so good they originally thought the battery indicator was buggy, failing to respond as the remaining life fell. The claim is made by Apple marketing VP Bob Borchers, who also suggests that future generations of Apple...
ComputersPCWorld

How to check your PC specs in Windows 10

Getting to know the specifications of your Windows 10 PC can be very helpful. From knowing how much space is on your storage drives to knowing if you can run a video game at its recommended settings, being able to find and know your PC specs will help ensure you’re able to do what you need to do, or what to upgrade if something is lacking.
Technologypocketnow.com

11-inch iPad Pro may get mini-LED display in 2022

This year, only the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro received the special treatment by getting a new mini-LED display, however that might change in 2022. According to a new report, the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro may also receive the new mini-LED display technology. The news is coming from the well respected...
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to install the macOS Monterey public beta

Get your hands on all the new macOS Monterey features before the general release this fall by installing the public beta now. We've hit the one-month post-WWDC 2021 mark, and in that time each and every Apple operating system has had its public beta released. For Apple device owners and developers unafraid of bugs and incomplete features it's a great time of the year: All the new software is out before its general release.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Install the Google Play Store on an Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire Tablets restrict you to the Amazon Appstore, but runs on Fire OS, a custom version of Android. That means, that you can install the Play Store and gain access to millions of Android apps and games, including Google apps like Gmail, Chrome, Google Maps, and more. The best...
NFLmactrast.com

Latest iOS 14.7 Beta Patches Bug That Disables iPhone’s Wi-Fi Connectivity

The most recent beta for iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, which was seeded to developers this week, patches a bug that disables an iPhone’s WiFi connectivity if a user connected to a WiFi network with the specific name of “%p%s%s%s%s%n.”. YouTuber Zollotech announced in a video found that the update...
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Share a Wi-Fi Password with QR Code from iPhone or iPad

Have you ever wanted to share your home or work Wi-Fi with your guests without giving away the network password? You’re certainly not alone in this regard, but we’re pleased to inform you that you can now do just that using your iPhone or iPad, thanks to this neat workaround.

