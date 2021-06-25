Cancel
Restaurants

Baerlic Brewing Will Open a New Beer Garden on NE Alberta

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Eater
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaerlic Brewing Will Open a New Taproom and Beer Garden on Alberta. After seven years brewing hoppy ales in Portland, Baerlic is heading to Alberta later this year to open its third location. Baerlic Brewing is taking over the former Townshend’s and Brew Dr. space, with 50 seats inside and a much larger beer garden behind the main taproom. The taproom will offer eight beers to start, graduating to around 20 taps over time. Baerlic currently runs two locations around Portland: One shared space with Ranch Pizza, and another taproom and food cart pod on Halsey. [O]

Halsey
