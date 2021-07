It's 2:17 a.m. and I am sitting in my family room, wide awake but oh so tired. It isn't normal for me to be up in the middle of the night, but on Sunday I had a steroid shot to help get rid of a skin infection, and it has thrown me into a spin. Flashbacks of 2019 and 2020 are happening, when I was on prednisone for a year to save my eyesight, and I can't believe how quickly my body is messed up again. I am in a funk and am sad and miserable.