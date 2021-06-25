The Trail Blazers Need to Finally Risk the Big Trade

The Phoenix Suns are up 2-1 over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Western Conference Finals right now. It’s an incredibly strange sentence to be writing, one that I don’t think anyone even in June of last year would have ever expected to write. It’s also one that is difficult to write, because as cool as it is to see the Suns thriving and no matter how happy I am to see joy in The Valley, it’s just another team that has surpassed the Portland Trail Blazers in the title race.