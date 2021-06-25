Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in return

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul contributed 15 points (5-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, three steals and two rebounds across 39 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Clippers. Paul finally returned for Game 3 of the series. While his numbers looked good on the surface -- he delivered double-digit assists for the fourth time over his last six games and has three double-doubles in that stretch -- his shot was a bit off, and the Suns didn't look like the same team that won the first two games of the series. Paul's performance wasn't an off night by any means, though, and he's expected to remain as the starting floor general going forward since he doesn't have any minute-related restrictions following his two-game absence due to COVID-19.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Fg#Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are one win away from the NBA Finals

Chris Paul has never been to the NBA Finals in his 16-year NBA career. Now, he’s on pace to break that streak with the Phoenix Suns. Behind five late free throws and an 18-point, seven-assist, four-rebound performance, Paul helped lead the Suns to an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Phoenix now leads the series three games to one and has a chance to advance to its first NBA Finals since 1992-93 in Game 5 at home on Monday.
NBABleacher Report

Suns' Devin Booker Says 'There's Zero Ego' with Chris Paul in Their Relationship

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker says the key to his relationship with Chris Paul has been both playing without ego and a commitment to winning above all individual accolades. "There's zero ego involved. I think that's the most important part. We both want to see each other succeed, we both want the team to succeed," Booker told reporters Wednesday after the Suns advanced to their first NBA Finals since 1993.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Flawless in victory Wednesday

Paul amassed 41 points (16-24 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-103 victory over the Clippers. Paul was clinical as the Suns dismantled the Clippers to advance to the Western Conference Finals. The veteran was simply on fire, tying his playoff career high with 41 points, 31 of which came in the second half. Age is merely a number for Paul who appears to be thriving alongside his younger teammates. This will be the first time in his career that he will suit up in the big dance and given what we have seen thus far, there is no reason to think the fairytale will stop here.
NBAazdesertswarm.com

Deandre Ayton’s double-double helps Suns rout Clippers, advance to NBA Finals

Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 17 rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting as the Phoenix Suns routed the Los Angeles Clippers on 130-103 on Wednesday to win the Western Conference Finals 4-2 and advance to their third-ever NBA Finals and first since 1993. Ayton, playing in his first postseason, averaged 17.8...
NBAWBAL Radio

Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tears welled in Chris Paul's eyes. A message in black ink on his shoes said it all: Can't give up now. Not when, after 16 years, he will finally play for an NBA title. Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul’s Conference Finals struggles are devastating

Chris Paul has been the story of the season for the Phoenix Suns, mostly for good reasons. In the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets, he lit the world on fire from the mid-range, hitting at an unbelievable rate from a challenging zone on the floor. Between the end of that round and the beginning of the Conference Finals, however, things went sideways for both him and his team.
NBAHenry County Daily Herald

Chris Paul scores 41 as Suns win West, eliminate Clippers

Chris Paul is an 11-time All-Star who had one big hole in a Hall of Fame resume. The 16-year veteran changed that narrative Wednesday night when he sealed his first trip to the NBA Finals. Paul scored 31 of his 41 points in the second half to help the Phoenix...
NBArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Clips' Patrick Beverley apologizes for shoving Suns' Chris Paul

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley apologized for his cheap shot against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. Midway through the fourth quarter of the Clippers' lopsided season-ending loss Wednesday, Beverley shoved Paul from behind during a timeout as Paul walked past the L.A. bench. Beverley was ejected, while Paul finished with 41 points as the Suns advanced to the NBA Finals with a 130-103 victory.
NBASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Chris Paul, Suns end Clippers’ season of comebacks in Game 6

LOS ANGELES — Finally, shockingly, a Clippers’ comeback came up short. None of the members of Tyronn Lue’s team – nor most of the 18,495 fans who filled Staples Center – found it easy to process, but the never-give-in Clippers’ tank finally hit ‘E’ on Wednesday night in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Chris Paul’s historic WCF Game 6 for the Phoenix Suns: By the numbers

Wednesday night was a cause for celebration as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 to advance to NBA Finals for the third time in franchise history. Point guard Chris Paul put on an impressive performance in Game 6 and the 11-time All-Star is now heading to his first Finals appearance since entering the league in 2005.
NBAHuntsville Item

THOMAS: At 36, Chris Paul's brilliance, resilience leads Suns to Finals

No one outside of Phoenix saw this coming. Just two years ago, the Phoenix Suns were 19-63 and last place in the Western Conference. Wednesday night, the Suns advanced to their first NBA Finals since 1993 with a 130-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Let's get straight to the...
NBAnsjonline.com

Suns face Bucks in Chris Paul’s first NBA Finals

Tears welled in Chris Paul’s eyes. A message in black ink on his shoes said it all: Can’t give up now. Not when, after 16 years, he will finally play for an NBA title. Paul — the Winston-Salem native who stayed home and starred for two years at Wake Forest before embarking on a Hall of Fame career — led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the Los Angeles Clippers in six games.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul seems poised to cement his legacy with title

Chris Paul seems poised to cement his legacy among the NBA’s all-time greats as he looks to lead the Phoenix Suns to their first championship. Chris Paul has been waiting for his moment his entire career – the opportunity to punctuate an illustrious career with an NBA championship. After falling short many times over the course of his career, Paul has finally broken through and is four wins away from his elusive first NBA title.
NBAHouston Chronicle

Chris Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul waited 16 years to get to the NBA Finals, bringing with him a team starving for its first championship. The performance was same ol’ Chris Paul. “Just knew he’s ready,” Phoenix forward Mikal Bridges said. “He’s prepared his whole life for this moment and it shows out there on the court.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy