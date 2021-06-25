Suns' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in return

Paul amassed 41 points (16-24 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-103 victory over the Clippers. Paul was clinical as the Suns dismantled the Clippers to advance to the Western Conference Finals. The veteran was simply on fire, tying his playoff career high with 41 points, 31 of which came in the second half. Age is merely a number for Paul who appears to be thriving alongside his younger teammates. This will be the first time in his career that he will suit up in the big dance and given what we have seen thus far, there is no reason to think the fairytale will stop here.