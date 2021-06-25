Reds' Jonathan India: Doubles twice, scores three runs

The Cincinnati Reds (45-41) will battle the Milwaukee Brewers (52-36) in Game 3 of a four-game weekend showdown at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 7:15 PM ET. Cincinnati opened the series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 3-5 defeat on Thursday. In Game 2, the Reds managed to bounce back with a 2-0 shutout win over the Brewers on Friday. Starter Wade Miley earned the victory for Cincinnati after pitching for 8.0 scoreless innings while allowing seven hits and three walks but struck out four Milwaukee batters. The Cincinnati Reds posted 10 runs scored in their last three outings played. Right Fielder Nick Castellanos recorded a total of 108 hits and 54 RBIs in leading Cincinnati while Left Fielder Jesse Winker and 2nd Baseman Jonathan India combined for 163 hits and 85 RBIs for the Reds.