Baseball

Reds' Jonathan India: Doubles twice, scores three runs

CBS Sports
 15 days ago

India went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and a walk in Thursday's 5-3 win over Atlanta. India scored three runs Thursday with the help of Nick Castellanos, who knocked him in all three times. India's doubles marked the third game this season where he's had multiple extra-base hits. The rookie has been a great addition to the Reds' offense, slashing .266/.380/.414 with 29 RBI and 31 runs out of the leadoff spot. In addition, he has power and speed ability, slamming six bombs while stealing five bases.

www.cbssports.com
