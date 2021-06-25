Cancel
Reds' Brad Brach: Notches first save

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Brach fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing a hit while striking out two to secure the save over the Nationals on Thursday. Brach's only blemish was a single by Freddie Freeman. He doesn't normally pitch in save situations, but closer Lucas Sims (elbow) just hit the injured list. It's still notable that Brach received the ninth inning over Tejay Antone and Amir Garrett who've combined for seven saves this season. However, Brach has been stellar, without allowing a run since June 6. The 35-year-old has a 2.51 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

www.cbssports.com
