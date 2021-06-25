4 More Ways to Celebrate Pride Month

June is almost over but there are still a few things on the calendar to show how proud you are in Los Angeles that love is love.

4. Specialty PRIDE Cocktail

The West Hollywood EDITION is serving a special PRIDE cocktail through June 30th. A portion of the proceeds from each $21 dollar drink will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The cocktail is available both on The Roof with a 360-degree view of the city and in the recently reopened Ardor restaurant.

The PRIDE cocktail features ingredients for each letter in the word LGBTQ. So you have a blend of Lillet Rose, Green Chartreuse, Blueberry syrup, Tequila, and Quina Infusion. Put that all together and you have something truly beautiful.

PRIDE Cocktail Photo Credit: The West Hollywood EDITION

3. Specialty PRIDE Coffee

Now through the end of June, Verve Coffee Roasters is a specialty PRIDE Coffee with a portion of proceeds going to the It Gets Better Project, a global nonprofit dedicated to empowering LGBTQ+ youth.

The Verve’s Cascara Spritz is made with Jamaica Cascara, Citrus Kombucha, and mint. There will also be Love is Love bandanas and Pride stickers for customers, although as is it's the end of the month you might have to ask for one :)

Verve Coffee Roasters can be found in Downtown Los Angeles and Melrose. The flagship in the Downtown Arts District is a must-visit if you have time to sit with your beverage and enjoy a slice of Verve Avocado Toast in the stunning dining room or outdoor patio.

Pride Coffee Photo Credit: Verve Coffee Roasters

2. One City One Pride Festival

This is the last weekend to attend the https://pride.weho.org/One City One Pride Festival which has been running since May 22nd and closes on June 30th.

Due to COVID-19, this year has been more socially distanced and without the usual famed parade. This weekend you can attend the West Hollywood Pride Play Reading Festival virtually on Saturday and Sunday. See the link above for details and to reserve your FREE ticket.

1. Boyle Heights First PRIDE Festival

Be a part of history when you attend the first Pride Festival held in Boyle Heights this Sunday, June 27th from Noon to 7 p.m. The festival is called the Orgullo Fest and has been organized by the community including the owner of the Noa Noa Place Bar and members of the city council. It will pay homage to the queer history of Boyle Heights like Red's, one of the oldest queer bars, as well as the Latinx population as a whole.

You can expect music, vendors, a drag show, and more.

Orgullo Fest Photo Credit: Orgullo Fest Event Page

