Watch: Conan O’Brien Says Farewell to Late Night Television
Conan O’Brien‘s late night talk show Conan came to an end last night on TBS. The series has been on the air since 2010, with a total of 11 seasons comprised of over 1,500 episodes. But the comedian’s tenure in late night television goes back nearly 20 more years when he took his position at the desk of Late Night with Conan O’Brien on NBC in 1993. So the last episode of Conan isn’t just the end of his most recent show, but a farewell to his entire run as a late night host. It’s a big deal, and you can watch clips from the final Conan episode below.www.slashfilm.com