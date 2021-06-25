This Windows 11 error is going to confuse a lot of users
People looking to upgrade at the end of the year may be concerned by the ‘this PC can’t run Windows 11‘ error message that seems to be cropping up a lot. The message is appearing as part of the Windows 11 compatibility test app that Microsoft released as part of the announcement for its new OS this week, but many people trying to use it are getting this error, even if their PCs more than meet the beefy new minimum specs. So what’s going on?www.gamerevolution.com