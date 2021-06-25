Cancel
WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Nails ‘God Only Knows’ With Three Generations of Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson’s Family

By Katie Maloney
 15 days ago
You have to watch this Beach Boys family performance from “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“God only knows what I’d be without you.” This is an iconic line from one of the Beach Boys’ most iconic songs titled “God Only Knows.” The song is about recognizing just how much you love someone and how grateful you are to have them in your life.

“God Only Knows” first appeared on the Beach Boys’ 11th studio album Pet Sounds in 1966. The song has also been covered by Bryan Adams, David Bowie, Elvis Costello, and the Chicks’ Natalie Maines, just to name a few. The song has been used as the backdrop for many heartfelt movie scenes including the opening and closing credits of “Love Actually” and 1998’s “Boogie Nights.”

Kelly Clarkson Makes Music Magic With Brian Wilson Of The Beach Boys

And superstar Kelly Clarkson brought the song to life perfectly during the “Kellyoke” segment of her show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” During the segment, Clarkson chooses famous songs to cover. This time she chose “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys. And simply listening to Clarkson belt the tune would have been wonderful. However, the show host didn’t stop there. Not only did she cover the song but she also invited Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson to perform with her. And the magic still doesn’t stop there! Clarkson also invited Wilson’s two daughters Carnie and Wendy, and his granddaughter, Lola to sing along with them.

This performance marked the first time the three generations of the Wilson family ever performed together on stage.

Carnie Wilson, of the famous Wilson Phillips group, tweeted about her family performance. Along with a clip from the show, Wilson wrote, “Here’s the moment I’ve been waiting for… Watch my Father @BrianWilsonLive, my Sister @WendyWilson, and my 16 yr old daughter Lola sing God Only Knows with the amazing @KellyClarksonTV JUNE 24th!!!!”

Wilson also talked about the performance on her Instagram stories. While holding back tears she said, “I knew I’d be an emotional wreck, but it was really something else. So thank you Kelly.”

She also added that seeing her family perform together was “most beautiful thing” she’d ever seen.

“I just watched the Kelly Clarkson performance of ‘God Only Knows’ and to see my child sing with us… was probably the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” she said in her Instagram stories. “And to see my daddy in the background like that…it was really something else.”

As the group sang, a video played behind them. The video featured countless family, friends, and partners lovingly hugging each other. Between the video and watching the Beach Boys legend perform with his family for the first time ever, the performance was quite emotional. So watch the video and pass the tissues!

Community Policy
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

