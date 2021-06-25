Cancel
Michigan House OKs Big K-12 Budget, Pushes For July 1 Deal

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — The Michigan House has overwhelmingly approved a $65 billion state spending plan and the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief aid for K-12 schools. There is an agreement between the Republican-led House and Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but not with the Senate. The plan would eliminate a funding gap among school districts – a proposed milestone 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education. The next fiscal year does not start until Oct. 1. But a law requires lawmakers to send the governor a plan by July 1. It could be delayed if a deal isn’t reached.

