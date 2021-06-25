Power Pull Weekend July 3rd at Platteville

(Remsen) — Remsen city officials have issued an alert regarding a water ban. According to the city’s Facebook posting, one of the Remsen’s wells has gone down. Due to this incident, city officials are telling their residents not to water their lawns, or wash their cars, fill their swimming pools, during the water ban. Officials says the water ban will be strictly enforced. If residents ignore the water ban, there is a possibility the city will not be able to keep up with the water demand and will be out of water altogether.