Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's disapproval rating passed 50 percent for the first time, according to a poll published by the Datafolha Institute, marking a new low in the far-right leader's declining popularity. Bolsonaro's gap to former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of next year's elections also increased from 18 to 21 percentage points. The percentage of people that consider Bolsonaro to be doing a "bad" or "terrible" job increased from 45 percent in May to 51 percent in the poll conducted among more than 2,000 people from July 7-8 and published overnight Thursday to Friday. Bolsonaro's approval rating also remained at its lowest mark of 24 percent, set in May.