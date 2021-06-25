State, Cape May County investigating Thursday night house fire in Marmora
UPPER TOWNSHIP — State and Cape May County fire marshals are investigating a Thursday night fire in the Marmora section of the township. At 9:50 p.m., the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company responded to a structure fire on North Quail Drive, the fire company wrote on Facebook. Additional resources were requested from Seaville Fire and Rescue, Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company and the Upper Township Rescue Squad after reports of a person possibly being trapped inside.