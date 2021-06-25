Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lloyd leaves the critics behind on road to fourth Games

By Amy Tennery
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B83Sh_0afD9At100

June 25 (Reuters) - After two World Cup titles, a pair of Olympic golds and a roster spot secured for her fourth Summer Games, there is seemingly little that Carli Lloyd can't do.

In a recent Zoom interview with Reuters, her list of talents included troubleshooting a reporter's malfunctioning microphone, after navigating more than a year's worth of remote media calls in the excruciating wait for the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

"I can add it to my resume," said Lloyd, 38, the multifaceted forward who has come to embody the U.S. women's national soccer team since she scored the gold medal-winning goal in 2008, enjoying an unprecedented, age-defying career.

"(From an) explosive standpoint, a strength standpoint, this is the best I've ever felt," said Lloyd.

"I still have the same hunger, the same motivation the same determination. But yeah, I've come a long way from 2008, that's for sure."

The path hasn't always been easy, after well-documented frustration with former national team head coach Jill Ellis, who slotted her into a "super sub" role for the Stars and Stripes' successful 2019 World Cup, a snub Lloyd said was based on her age and not her ability.

"I was already being written off," said Lloyd.

"I didn't want people to sit here and feed off of this nonsense - that wasn't true - that I'm too old, I can't play 90 minutes, because here we are. I'm almost 39 years old and I'm playing 90 minutes."

It was a trial that prompted a personal ethos: "Be so good they can't ignore you".

Sidelined for most of 2020 with injury, Lloyd became the oldest player to score a goal for the four-time World Cup winners this month, and credits some of her longevity with diet, promoting - in the case of new sponsor Gone Rogue Protein Snacks quite literally - a high-protein approach to fuelling.

"Everything (is) syncing up now," said Lloyd. "Everything that I have been working on, my preparation, it's all coming and now it's just the mindset."

After 302 international caps - the third most of any women's soccer player - she knows the road ahead is shorter than the one behind her.

"It's not going to be a physical thing for me to eventually retire - which, you know, maybe would be an easier thing," said Lloyd. "It's going to come down to a life decision."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Jill Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lloyd 38
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Gold
News Break
Soccer
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
FIFAteamusa.org

Carli Lloyd Back For Fourth Olympic Games Still A Scoring Threat

Carli Lloyd warms up at Pratt & Whitney Stadium on July 05, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. There are a pair of numbers that help illustrate where the legendary international career of Carli Lloyd stands in its 17th year. The first is 38. Lloyd turns 39 on July 16, but...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Team USA’s Shocking Loss

Team USA’s men’s basketball team suffered one of the biggest upsets in recent international basketball history on Saturday night. It was just an exhibition match, so it didn’t really count for anything, but Nigeria took down the United States, 90-87, on Saturday evening. This was the first exhibition game for...
Wimbledon, NDPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Kyrgios leaves shoes behind at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Nick Kyrgios thought he was perfectly prepared for his third-round match at Wimbledon. Then he realized he left his shoes in the locker room. The Australian caused a slight delay to his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime because he...
Washington Statechatsports.com

Washington Spirit waive Natalie Jacobs, add Taylor Aylmer and Morgan Goff

The Washington Spirit have made three roster moves today, with versatile midfielder/defender Natalie Jacobs being waived and two National Team Replacement Players being signed. Washington has officially announced the addition of midfielder Taylor Aylmer and midfielder/defender Morgan Goff to NTRP deals. Jacobs’ departure has been reported by Steven Goff of...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Brooks Laich will leave important legacy behind

Brooks Laich wasn’t a goal scorer during his time with the Washington Capitals but was still part of the first core of the Rock the Red era and a connection to the Young Guns. Three years after playing his last game, Laich is finally hanging up his skates as the former Caps player announced his retirement from hockey on Friday in an Instagram post.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Soccer-Canada’s Davies to miss CONCACAF Gold Cup with injury

(Reuters) – Bayern Munich speedster Alphonso Davies will miss the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup due to an ankle injury, Canada Soccer said on Friday. Davies, who suffered the injury during training earlier this week, has returned to German champions Bayern Munich to begin his recovery ahead of the new Bundesliga season.
MLSwyandottedaily.com

KC NWSL midfielder to retire from pro soccer

Kansas City NWSL midfielder Diana Matheson announced her retirement from professional soccer Wednesday morning. “After such a successful career at all levels of the game this could not have been an easy decision for Diana,” head coach Huw Williams said. “Even though she wasn’t able to join us this season, she leaves a great legacy in our league and in the game as a whole. She’s accomplished great things during her career and we wish her the best in her next chapter.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Red Stars defender Casey Krueger added to the full USWNT roster

CHICAGO – While she was selected to the squad, there was no guarantee that she was going to have the chance to play in Tokyo. Chicago Red Stars defender and Naperville native Casey Krueger was named one of four alternates for the Summer Olympic Games starting later this month, but was only eligible if a player was injured.
Soccerworldsoccer.com

Former Switzerland defender Ramon Vega reflects on Euro 2020

Ahead of this weekend’s finale at Euro 2020, Imran Azam has been looking back on the tournament with former Switzerland centre-back Ramon Vega for World Soccer. Vega earned 23 caps for the Rossocrociati. He played in all of Switzerland’s group matches at Euro 1996. At club level, he is mainly known for his time at Tottenham Hotspur between 1997 and 2001.
BasketballABC News

Spain's Hernangómez injures shoulder, will miss Tokyo Games

LAS VEGAS -- Spain power forward Juancho Hernangómez will miss the Tokyo Olympics after dislocating his left shoulder during an exhibition victory Thursday over France, a significant blow for the reigning World Cup champions. Hernangómez — who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves — was in the starting lineup for what...
MLSBoston Herald

Revolution keeper Matt Turner on loan to U.S. Men’s National Team

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner is entering a new phase in his professional career. Turner, 27, can secure a full-time spot on the U.S. Men’s National Team with a strong performance in this weekend’s 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament. The U.S. team has been placed in Group B and...
TennisPosted by
WGAU

Four more Bulldogs make Olympic teams

With the addition of four athletes to their respective national team rosters, the Georgia contingent at this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games has grown. With the updated numbers, 30 members of the Georgia athletic community will compete for 13 different nations in five different sports at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. This is the second-largest contingent in Georgia’s Olympic history, trailing only the group sent to Rio in 2016 (36).
MLSColumbus Dispatch

Behind Lucas Zelarayan, Crew rallies for fiery road draw in rivalry game at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI – The Crew was without a lot of things at TQL Stadium on Friday night. It didn’t have 11 members of its roster, six gone to national team duty and five unavailable to injury. By the end of the first half, it didn’t have Harrison Afful on the field after he picked up a second yellow card, and it also didn’t have a goal.
SportsHouston Chronicle

Dash building on momentum ahead of match vs. Chicago Red Stars

James Clarkson seemed like he didn’t want to admit it but ultimately, he had no choice — his Dash are riding some impressive momentum. With four wins in their last five matches, the Dash have climbed from ninth place out of 10 teams to fourth and currently occupy the final playoff berth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy